Skip to main content
Minnesota's Trey Lance carted off injured in 1st quarter for 49ers

Minnesota's Trey Lance carted off injured in 1st quarter for 49ers

The NDSU alum stayed down after a rushing attempt.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NDSU alum stayed down after a rushing attempt.

Minnesota native Trey Lance was carted off the field in the 1st quarter of the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Making his first home start of the season, Lance stayed down after being tackled on a short rushing attempt.

A cart came out to take him from the field, with an air cast placed on his right leg.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left, but he has been ruled out for the rest of the game, with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lance, the former NDSU Bison QB, was named the 49ers starting quarterback for the 2022 season. He had thrown 3/4 for 46 yards and had 3 carries for 13 yards when he left the game.

It's not known at this time how serious his injury is, but it's being described as an ankle injury.

Related Articles

USATSI_19073694_168397563_lowres
NFL News and Rumors

QB Trey Lance carted off injured in 1st quarter for 49ers

By Adam Uren
Amed Rosario
MN Twins

Twins rally, fall to Cleveland in longest MLB game this season

By Joe Nelson
Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings' ability to communicate will be tested by hostile Philly crowd

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
IMG_1078
MN United

What's good for MLS is a killer for local TV broadcasters

By Jonathan Harrison
Gophers-Colorado
MN Gophers

5 things that stood out from the Gophers' win over Colorado

By Jonathan Harrison
Louie Varland
MN Twins

Wallner homers in debut, Twins drop first game of doubleheader

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson shocked Eagles passed on him, but now happier at Vikings

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19055971_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins blow it late again in crushing loss to Cleveland

By Joe Nelson