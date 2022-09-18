QB Trey Lance carted off injured in 1st quarter for 49ers

Minnesota native Trey Lance was carted off the field in the 1st quarter of the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Making his first home start of the season, Lance stayed down after being tackled on a short rushing attempt.

A cart came out to take him from the field, with an air cast placed on his right leg.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left, but he has been ruled out for the rest of the game, with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over.

Lance, the former NDSU Bison QB, was named the 49ers starting quarterback for the 2022 season. He had thrown 3/4 for 46 yards and had 3 carries for 13 yards when he left the game.

It's not known at this time how serious his injury is, but it's being described as an ankle injury.