Report: Packers struck out on several attempts to bring in receiver help

To many Packers fans' displeasure, the Green Bay front office failed to bring in receiver help at the trade deadline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero it wasn't for a lack of trying.

Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Packers attempted several trades for receiver help but were rebuffed in all of their attempts.

The report claims the Packers contacted the Las Vegas Raiders for star tight end Darren Waller but he was deemed to "too valuable to deal," by the Raiders. Las Vegas recently signed Waller to a 3-year, $51 million contract extension.

Green Bay also reportedly made calls about Carolina's D.J. Moore and Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool.

Carolina, despite already calling it this season by firing their coach and trading away Christian McCaffrey, turned down the Packers offer, believing Moore is key to their young core.

Green Bay were beaten in the Chase Claypool sweepstakes by their NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears because Pittsburgh reportedly believe the second-round pick on offer from Chicago "would be an earlier pick."

The Packers have struggled this season in a lot of departments but none more glaring than in the passing game. Aaron Rodgers, coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, has struggled to connect with a core of young receivers.

Rodgers has already thrown as many interceptions this season as he did in entirety of the 2021 season. His PFF Passing Grade has also dropped to 76.7, the third lowest passing grade of his career since taking over as starter.

