The knives are out for Aaron Rodgers after loss to Lions

The Green Bay Packers moved to 3-6 with a dismal loss to the Detroit Lions in which Aaron Rodgers threw for three interceptions – two of them in the redzone.

After finishing as the National League MVP, the Packers' continued inability to invest in its receiving corps., the loss of Davante Adams, and perhaps Father Time is finally catching up to Rodgers and Green Bay.

"Had some shitty throws, for sure," Rodgers said in the post-game press conference.

Yup.

As the Packers blundered to a 15-9 loss to the 1-6 Lions – at the start of the day at least – the performance of the future Hall of Famer and his future in Wisconsin came to the fore.

Green Bay has been on the receiving end of what appeared to be some bad losses this season – though in hindsight the likes of the Giants, Jets, and (kind of) Commanders are turning out to be better than expected.

A defeat to the Lions takes the cake, though.

There is no sign of respite for Green Bay either. Next week they host the 6-2 Cowboys, following it up with another home game against the Titans (5-2, before Sunday night's game) followed by a road game at – yikes – the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles and a trip to the fastly improving Chicago Bears.

Finishing off the season with home games against the Rams, Vikings, a trip to Miami and a final home game against the Lions, the Packers are almost certain to finish with a losing record.

Meanwhile the Minnesota Vikings moved to 7-1, and while they have some tough games coming up, it's only the Bears that look likely to provide any kind of challenge for the NFC North this season.