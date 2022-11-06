Skip to main content
The knives are out for Aaron Rodgers after loss to Lions

The knives are out for Aaron Rodgers after loss to Lions

The Vikings' biggest rivals in the NFC North this year are looking like the Chicago Bears.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings' biggest rivals in the NFC North this year are looking like the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers moved to 3-6 with a dismal loss to the Detroit Lions in which Aaron Rodgers threw for three interceptions – two of them in the redzone.

After finishing as the National League MVP, the Packers' continued inability to invest in its receiving corps., the loss of Davante Adams, and perhaps Father Time is finally catching up to Rodgers and Green Bay.

"Had some shitty throws, for sure," Rodgers said in the post-game press conference.

Yup.

As the Packers blundered to a 15-9 loss to the 1-6 Lions – at the start of the day at least – the performance of the future Hall of Famer and his future in Wisconsin came to the fore.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Green Bay has been on the receiving end of what appeared to be some bad losses this season – though in hindsight the likes of the Giants, Jets, and (kind of) Commanders are turning out to be better than expected.

A defeat to the Lions takes the cake, though.

There is no sign of respite for Green Bay either. Next week they host the 6-2 Cowboys, following it up with another home game against the Titans (5-2, before Sunday night's game) followed by a road game at – yikes – the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles and a trip to the fastly improving Chicago Bears.

Finishing off the season with home games against the Rams, Vikings, a trip to Miami and a final home game against the Lions, the Packers are almost certain to finish with a losing record.

Meanwhile the Minnesota Vikings moved to 7-1, and while they have some tough games coming up, it's only the Bears that look likely to provide any kind of challenge for the NFC North this season.

Related Articles

USATSI_19375142
NFL News and Rumors

The knives are out for Aaron Rodgers after loss to Lions

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19374437
MN Vikings

5 things we learned as the Vikings moved to 7-1

By Jonathan Harrison
Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 3.41.49 PM
MN Vikings

Watch: Vikings defense wins fans with bowling celebration

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19374166
MN Vikings

Vikings stage another 4th quarter comeback to win in Washington

By Jonathan Harrison
ref
MN Vikings

Watch: Curtis Samuel scores in triple coverage as Cam Bynum, ref collide

By Jonathan Harrison
20210926_Vikings_Seahawks_REG03_1190
MN Vikings

Vikings without Tomlinson, Washington out three starters

By Jonathan Harrison
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19288238
NFL News and Rumors

Report: Packers struck out on several attempts to bring in receiver help

By Jonathan Harrison