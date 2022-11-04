Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season.

Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's 6-1 start under Kevin O'Connell, but the reaction of Packers fans didn't sit well with FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd Thursday on his radio show

"The Packers did not make a deal at the trade deadline and people in Green Bay want the GM fired. Which is absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous."

Cowherd continued hammering Packer fans, describing them as "spoiled brats."

The radio host focused on the decades of success to which Green Bay fans have become accustomed.

"In 26 of the last 30 years the Packers have been .500 or better. That's insane," he continued, "In a league where half the playoff teams, half, don't make the playoffs the following year, 26 of 30 years Packers fans have made the playoffs and these brats go to social media feeds and their Reddit boards and they 'want the general manager fired.'"

Aaron Rodgers is off to one of the worst starts of his career, posting the third lowest PFF Passing Grade of his career. Rodgers has already thrown as many interceptions this season as he did in all of the 2021 season, in which he won his second straight MVP award.

The Packers lost star receiver Davante Adams in the offseason in a trade with Las Vegas and replaced him with journeyman Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, and rookie Christian Watson. None of Aaron Rodgers' receivers have over 400 yards receiving, Justin Jefferson has 752 receiving yards this season.

Cowheard continued his rant: "So Packer fans: acceptance is the key to happiness. Come to terms with it. You've been really good for almost three straight decades."

Three decades of elite quarterback play that looks like it's coming to an end soon with only two Super Bowl trophies to show for it probably would irritate a fanbase.

But then again, Vikings fans are sitting across the border with zero trophies and too many heartbreaks, so forgive us the "woe is me" routine in Green Bay.

Maybe the Packers can give their fanbase something to cheer about this weekend when they visit 1-6 Detroit. Then again, maybe not.