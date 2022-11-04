Skip to main content
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

"You're acting like spoiled brats."

© Green Bay Press Gazette -USA TODAY NETWORK

"You're acting like spoiled brats."

There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season.

Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's 6-1 start under Kevin O'Connell, but the reaction of Packers fans didn't sit well with FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd Thursday on his radio show 

"The Packers did not make a deal at the trade deadline and people in Green Bay want the GM fired. Which is absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous."

Cowherd continued hammering Packer fans, describing them as "spoiled brats."

The radio host focused on the decades of success to which Green Bay fans have become accustomed.

"In 26 of the last 30 years the Packers have been .500 or better. That's insane," he continued, "In a league where half the playoff teams, half, don't make the playoffs the following year, 26 of 30 years Packers fans have made the playoffs and these brats go to social media feeds and their Reddit boards and they 'want the general manager fired.'"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aaron Rodgers is off to one of the worst starts of his career, posting the third lowest PFF Passing Grade of his career. Rodgers has already thrown as many interceptions this season as he did in all of the 2021 season, in which he won his second straight MVP award.

The Packers lost star receiver Davante Adams in the offseason in a trade with Las Vegas and replaced him with journeyman Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, and rookie Christian Watson. None of Aaron Rodgers' receivers have over 400 yards receiving, Justin Jefferson has 752 receiving yards this season.

Cowheard continued his rant: "So Packer fans: acceptance is the key to happiness. Come to terms with it. You've been really good for almost three straight decades."

Three decades of elite quarterback play that looks like it's coming to an end soon with only two Super Bowl trophies to show for it probably would irritate a fanbase.

But then again, Vikings fans are sitting across the border with zero trophies and too many heartbreaks, so forgive us the "woe is me" routine in Green Bay.

Maybe the Packers can give their fanbase something to cheer about this weekend when they visit 1-6 Detroit. Then again, maybe not.

Related Articles

USATSI_19245682
NFL News and Rumors

Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

By Jonathan Harrison
20211017_Vikings_Panthers_REG06_0163
MN Vikings

Dalvin Tomlinson out for Vikings, Chase Young for Washington

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19330136
MN Vikings

Watch: Kevin O'Connell genuinely shocked by Kirk Cousins' rushing TD

By Jonathan Harrison
Chris Autman-Bell
MN Gophers

Gophers WR Chris Autman-Bell likely to return for 7th season

By Adam Uren
Adam Zimmer
MN Vikings

Adam Zimmer obituary: 'He wanted to follow in his father's footsteps'

By Joe Nelson
Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild home woes continue in shutout loss to Kraken

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards questionable for Bucks game with illness

By Bring Me The Sports
USATSI_19333230_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Murphy: Hartman lost battle in endless war against common sense

By Brian Murphy