Skip to main content
Watch: Warroad's Brock Nelson pulls out his own tooth on the bench

Watch: Warroad's Brock Nelson pulls out his own tooth on the bench

Tell me you're a hockey player without actually telling me you're a hockey player.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

MSGSN

Tell me you're a hockey player without actually telling me you're a hockey player.

Warroad native Brock Nelson solved his own problem on Monday night, doing his own dentistry as the New York Islanders battled the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nelson was struck in the face by the stick of Toronto's William Nylander and promptly returned to the bench. Once there, Nelson noticed that his tooth was knocked loose and decided to remove it from the equation by ripping it out of his own mouth.

While Nelson successfully extracted his own tooth, it was a rough night for the Islanders, who fell to the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Brock Nelson
NHL News and Rumors

Watch: Warroad's Brock Nelson pulls out his own tooth on the bench

By Chris Schad
D'Angelo Russell / Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

Watch: D'Angelo Russell tries to save ball, lands on A-Rod

By Chris Schad
Trey Lance
MN Vikings

Report: Trey Lance might not cost more than a 3rd-round pick

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19128844_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Report: Twins trade for Royals CF Michael A. Taylor

By Bring Me The Sports
Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Stefon Diggs' reaction to Bills loss will be very familiar to Vikings fans

By Chris Schad
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

7 players the Vikings need to cut to escape salary cap hell

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts
MN Vikings

Vikings guaranteed to play this year's Super Bowl teams next season

By Joe Nelson
Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves' Naz Reid drawing trade interest

By Joe Nelson