Adam Sandler on Anthony Edwards: 'He's funny as s***'

If you're a fan of Kevin Garnett, Adam Sandler and a constant stream of curse words, then their hourlong conversation on KG Certified is just for you.

They talk about pretty much everything during the conversation, but perhaps the most interesting segment – at least for Minnesota Timberwolves fans – is when Sandler raves about Anthony Edwards' acting chops in his new Netflix movie Hustle.

"Anthony Edwards was funny as s*** in the movie," Sandler says.

"He's f****** great. He's great. Like you were great," Sandler told Garnett, who co-starred with Sandler in the 2020 Netflix film Uncut Gems. "He's got this charisma, he's funny as s***. He's cool as s***, laid back. Confident. Confident in his game."

A few curse words later, Sandler said he doesn't know anyone "who doesn't love that guy," then called Edwards a "cool b******" who is "strong" and a "force" and a "f****** tough b******."

It turns out that Edwards got a role in the movie thanks to his former Timberwolves teammate Juancho Hernangomez, who recommended Edwards for the role of Kermit Wilts, who is the undisputed No. 1 prospect in the NBA Draft and who serves as the movie's bad guy.

Hernangomez stars in the film as a little known basketball player from Spain who Sandler scouts and brings to the U.S. to compete for a chance to be entered into the NBA Draft.

You can watch the episode of KG Certified right here, with the talk about Edwards beginning at about the 27 minute, 13 second mark.