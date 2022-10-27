Ant feasts on Spurs, Nowell shines in Wolves win

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 34 points and Jaylen Nowell scored 23 points off the bench as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

After having his diet criticized after scoring nine points against the Spurs on Monday, Edwards feasted on the Spurs' defense, scoring 12 points within the first five minutes of the game.

Edwards wound up with 16 points in the first quarter – including a franchise record five 3-pointers. His seven 3-pointers led the way for Minnesota, who knocked down 20 3-pointers as a team and shot 58.8% from downtown on the night.

While Edwards was doing his damage from long-range, Nowell was doing his off the bench. The guard had another great night, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.

Nowell's highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter where he drove down the lane and delivered a dunk over Jakob Poeltl to give the Timberwolves a 14-point lead.

With Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 21 points with four rebounds and seven assists and Jaden McDaniels scoring 20 points, the Spurs had trouble keeping up until they cut Minnesota's lead to 128-120 with 2:25 to go.

That's where Edwards began to eat, scoring six straight points and helping the Wolves come away with the victory.

The Timberwolves improved to 3-2 with the win and will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.