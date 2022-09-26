Edwards says he'll do 'whatever it takes to make it right'

For the first time since using homophobic language in an Instagram video, NBA star Anthony Edwards apologized publicly, in-person at Minnesota Timberwolves media day on Monday.

“I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature. And I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team and I’m sorry to all of the Minnesota fans. I’m working to be better," Edwards said.

"I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it right, to show everybody that I come with respect and that's not who I am, I’m willing to take it as far as I need to," Edwards added. "It just makes me think before I do anything now. I learned that you have to think before you speak and things can be taken away in a blink. Words hurt people and I just gotta be better."

The NBA fined Edwards $40,000 but didn’t suspend him any game time.

In an apology Edwards posted to social media after the now-deleted video, he wrote:

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Other Timberwolves notes

Karl Anthony-Towns was not present due to a non-COVID illness but Wolves coach Chris Finch expressed optimism about pairing Towns with Rudy Gobert: “In a league that trends small, we go big. KAT’s ability allows us to do that.”

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling. When you look at the roster and the talent we have, it’s pretty incredible. I’m lucky to be surrounded by a bunch of guys that can really accomplish anything," Gobert said.

“I’ve always loved to play with another dominant big because I think I can pass,” he added.

The Timberwolves open training camp at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday, with their first preseason game Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Miami against Jimmy Butler and the Heat. The regular season tips off Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Target Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder.