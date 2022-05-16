Anthony Edwards calls Suns' Game 7 performance a 'disgrace'

Anthony Edwards, the budding superstar 20-year-old guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, called the Phoenix Suns a "disgrace" after they were obliterated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of of their Western Conference Semifinal series.

Posted on his Instagram story, Edwards took a video when the Suns were trailing 75-36 in the third quarter on Sunday.

"I remember we were playing Phoenix, they were talking so much shit, telling us we better make the playoffs, we ain't gonna make the playoffs. We out of the playoffs, but, y'all, this is a disgrace, bruh. Y'all got 36 points in the third quarter, this is terrible," said Edwards.

The Suns lost Game 7 by 33 points, never coming close against the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks, who will face the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals with trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Phoenix's performance was about as bad as you'll ever see in a playoff game, much less from a team that led the NBA with 64 wins in the regular season. But Edwards' comment could backfire considering he's part of a Timberwolves team that lost its best-of-seven series to the Grizzlies by blowing double-digit leads in five of the six games, losing three of them.

