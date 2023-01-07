Anthony Edwards exits game early with hip soreness

Anthony Edwards left Friday night's Timberwolves game against the Clippers in the third quarter with left hip soreness and did not return.

Edwards seemed fine in the first half and he started the third quarter before he was replaced by Austin Rivers with 7:53 to play in the quarter. His departure came when Minnesota was ahead by 17 points, so it appears to an opportunity to give Edwards extra rest against a Clippers squad playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Edwards injured his left hip when he fell hard last Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, though he hasn't missed any time since and has continued to put up big numbers.

Edwards had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 23 minutes before exiting.

Up next: The Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets at 6 p.m. Sunday. We'll update this story if there is anything new to report about Edwards' status.