Anthony Edwards plays the villain in new movie 'Hustle'

Anthony Edwards plays the villain in new Adam Sandler movie 'Hustle'

SPOILER ALERT

Netflix

The new basketball movie produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, "Hustle," debuted on Netflix Wednesday and it reveals the role Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards has in the film. 

You can watch the movie yourself, and we promise we won't spoil it all. But if you want to see a two-minute clip of Edwards being the villain, here you go. 

Edwards, who plays himself in the movie, is seen in the two-minute clip getting inside the head of Bo Cruz, the character played by NBA player and ex-Timberwolf Juancho Hernangomez.

Specifically, Edwards taunts Cruz during an NBA Draft Combine workout, peppering him with comments about his mother and daughter. 

"Where's her mom at?" Edwards asks, pointing out Cruz's daughter in the stands. "Oh, OK. I see what's going on. That's your mom. Hey is it legal to have a kid with your mom in Spain because we don't roll like that over here."

Cruz ignores Edwards until Edwards crosses the line. 

"Where's her mom at anyway? How come she ain't here? She's probably shacking it up with somebody else. You should tell her to shack it up with me. I'd be a great stepdad," Edwards says, then blows a kiss to Cruz's daughter. 

Then all hell breaks loose and Cruz shoves Edwards to the ground. 

