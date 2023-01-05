Anthony Edwards's takeover continues in win over Trail Blazers

Anthony Edwards continued his recent breakout on Wednesday night, scoring 32 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Edwards entered Wednesday's game averaging 29.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last six games but got off to a slow start with six points in the first quarter.

Edwards went into the half with 14 points but it wasn't until the fourth quarter that he took over, scoring 13 points in the final 5:38 to finish with 32 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Taurean Prince also made his return against the Blazers, scoring 11 points off the bench and even taking over for D'Angelo Russell, who finished with nine points and seven assists after not playing in the fourth quarter.

"There was nothing anti-D'Lo about the way we closed the game," Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said after the win. "For me, it came down to [defensive] stops. [Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons] are so explosive and we knew going in that at one point we were going to switch the matchups...and that lineup gave us the best chance to do that."

Luka Garza also had 14 points off the bench while Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Lillard had 27 points for Portland while Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Anfernee Simons had 16 points.

The Timberwolves improved to 18-21 on the season and will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.