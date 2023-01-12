Banged-up Timberwolves lose to Pistons again

The Minnesota Timberwolves' list of injury concerns continued to grow as they fell to the Detroit Pistons 135-118 on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves came into the game without Kyle Anderson, who was ruled out due to an illness, but things got worse when Taurean Prince rolled his ankle in the first quarter.

Anthony Edwards took an extended halftime break and was even ruled out at one point in the second half with a lingering hip injury and Rudy Gobert shaken up after he took an elbow in the third quarter.

The Timberwolves were significantly shorthanded even with all three players returning to the court and it showed as the Pistons went into halftime with a 65-64 lead.

Detroit broke the game open in the third quarter, shooting 60 percent from the floor and using 31 points from Saddiq Bey to build a 101-87 lead through three quarters.

There was no response from the Timberwolves, who were led by Edwards' 20 points and six assists. D'Angelo Russell had 19 points and five assists while Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels also had 11 points and four assists in the loss.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and five 3-pointers on the night while Jaden Ivey had 18 points and eight assists and Killian Hayes had 18 points and nine assists.

After their four-game winning streak came to a close, the Timberwolves (20-22) will look to start a new one when they host Phoenix on Friday night.