Big 3rd quarter fuels Timberwolves' comeback victory over Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves used a 27-5 run in the third quarter to erase a 15-point deficit and earn a 105-101 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Despite the absence of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, the Timberwolves struggled in the opening half. After trailing 60-47 at halftime, the Wolves made their move in the third quarter thanks to Anthony Edwards.

Edwards scored 22 points with seven rebounds on the night and had a nice block followed by a stepback 3-pointer as a key moment in the third-quarter run.

The Timberwolves were also sparked by Jordan McLaughlin who knocked down four 3-pointers on the night and gave the Timberwolves a 74-71 lead.

The Timberwolves wound up outscoring the Heat 37-19 in the third quarter and went blow-for-blow with Miami in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 99, D'Angelo Russell knocked down a 16-footer to give Minnesota the lead and four free throws from Rudy Gobert were able to secure the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds and Jaden McDaniels had 18 points on the night. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 21 points and nine assists while Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Timberwolves improved to 9-8 with their fourth straight win and will travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.