Skip to main content
Bucks will be shorthanded against Timberwolves Friday night

Bucks will be shorthanded against Timberwolves Friday night

Minnesota has a history this season of coming up short against shorthanded opponents.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has a history this season of coming up short against shorthanded opponents.

The the umpteenth time this season the Timberwolves are catching a break against a team that will be without some of its best players. 

The Wolves are in Milwaukee Friday for a game against the Bucks, who will be without two star players. Khris Middleton has been ruled out for a seventh straight game with knee soreness and Jrue Holiday is out because of an illness. Backup point guard George Hill is also out sick. 

That puts the pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo as he and the Bucks are back home after a brutal road trip that took them to New Orleans, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Boston and Chicago. They won in New Orleans and then dropped the next four. 

Minnesota has also lost four straight, most recently Wednesday in a New Orleans thriller. It was a step in the right direction for the Wolves, but this is the same team that has been on a roller coaster all season despite being blessed with seven games against teams who were without key players.

Let's rehash the bad memories... 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Nov. 1: 116-107 loss at Phoenix, who didn't have Deandre Ayton
  • Nov. 4: 115-102 loss vs. Milwaukee, who didn't have Khris Middleton
  • Nov. 25: 110-108 loss at Charlotte, who didn't have LaMelo Ball
  • Dec. 26: 113-110 loss at Miami, who didn't have Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo

The Wolves had all of their key starters in those four losses. 

Minnesota also got lucky when Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen didn't play in their 129-124 win at Cleveland Nov. 13. And don't forget that James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey were out when Minnesota barely beat the 76ers in Philly on Nov. 19. Oh, and Jimmy Butler didn't play in Minnesota's 105-101 win over Miami on Nov. 21.

Slice it however you want, but the Timberwolves have had seven opportunities against teams who were missing at least one of their best players and they've only won three of those games. That's not good enough. 

It would be nice to play the "oh well Karl-Anthony Towns has been injured" card, but Towns played in all but one of those games, the most recent one this past Monday in Miami. 

Related Articles

Giannis Antetokounmpo
MN Timberwolves

Bucks will be shorthanded against Timberwolves Friday night

By Joe Nelson
Athan Kaliakmanis
MN Gophers

PJ Fleck says Athan Kaliakmanis didn't suffer major injury

By Joe Nelson
Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild Stars
MN Wild

Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores great goal

By Joe Nelson
Jaire Alexander
MN Vikings

Jaire Alexander: Justin Jefferson torching Packers was a 'fluke'

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19679717
MN Vikings

Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Christian Watson still out

By Jonathan Harrison
Gophers, Pinstripe Bowl
MN Gophers

Gophers top Syracuse for 6th straight bowl victory

By Joe Nelson
Athan Kaliakmanis
MN Gophers

Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis injured in Pinstripe Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Vikings staring down rare chance to bury Packers

By Joe Nelson