Chet Holmgren says he'll be the best player in the NBA

It's a good bet that Minnesota native Chet Holmgren will be selected with a top three pick in the June 23 NBA Draft, at which point he believes he will almost immediately become the best player in the NBA.

Asked by Bleacher Report Hoops who he thinks is the best player in the NBA, Holmgren responded: "Myself in two months."

Bleacher Report didn't provide any other context to the answer, so we have no idea if Holmgren elaborated further. But the clip has gone a bit viral, with most people criticizing his confidence.

What was he supposed to say? LeBron? Giannis? Steph?

Holmgren is doing everything he can right now to show the NBA that he believes he can be great, because right now he's not a sure thing to be taken No. 1 by the Orlando Magic.

If the Magic do take Holmgren, he'll be teamed up with Jalen Suggs. He and Suggs played together at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. They won multiple state titles together, with Suggs being named Mr. Basketball in 2020 followed by Holmgren winning the award in 2021.

Both played at Gonzaga and both will wind up being top five picks in the NBA Draft. Suggs was drafted fifth overall by the Magic in 2021.