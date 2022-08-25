Chet Holmgren's rookie season is over before it started

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the draft who starred at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and was the 2021 Mr. Basketball in Minnesota, will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a foot injury in a pro-am game last weekend.

The Thunder announced Thursday that Holmgren suffered torn ligaments in his foot that will require season-ending surgery.

It's a devastating blow to the Thunder and Holmgren, who would've made his NBA regular-season debut at Target Center against his home state Minnesota Timberwolves.

Holmgren, 20, suffered the injury in Saturday's pro-am game in Seattle that is hosted by former NBA star (and Timberwolf) Jamal Crawford. Holmgren was defending LeBron James on a fastbreak and came up hobbling after the play.

Related: KAT says he and Ant need to play at 'Shaq and Kobe' level

Related: Anthony Edwards 'looks like a monster' this offseason