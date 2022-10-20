Dalvin Cook, Bigfoot sit courtside at Timberwolves game
In L.A., it's Jack Nicholson sitting courtside at Lakers games. At the Knicks in New York, it's Spike Lee. In Minnesota, it's Dalvin Cook and Bigfoot.
Cook, a Florida native, decided to stay in Minnesota during the Minnesota Vikings' bye week and catch himself a Wolves game.
Bigfoot actually lives in Minnesota, with his corporate office at Jack Links' operational headquarters located in Suite 120 at 600 Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, just a quick stroll through the skyway to Target Center.
Yes, Bigfoot is real and yes, he works for a beef jerky company.
Sitting next to Bigfoot is a guy who rolled up the bottom of his jeans to a daring level. He could be the reason Minnesota is known as the Bold North. We don't know for sure, but it's certainly possible.
