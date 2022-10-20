Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook, Bigfoot sit courtside at Timberwolves game

Anyone have Dalvin Cook with Bigfoot on their BINGO card?
Credit: Declan Goff

In L.A., it's Jack Nicholson sitting courtside at Lakers games. At the Knicks in New York, it's Spike Lee. In Minnesota, it's Dalvin Cook and Bigfoot. 

Cook, a Florida native, decided to stay in Minnesota during the Minnesota Vikings' bye week and catch himself a Wolves game.

Bigfoot actually lives in Minnesota, with his corporate office at Jack Links' operational headquarters located in Suite 120 at 600 Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, just a quick stroll through the skyway to Target Center. 

Yes, Bigfoot is real and yes, he works for a beef jerky company. 

Sitting next to Bigfoot is a guy who rolled up the bottom of his jeans to a daring level. He could be the reason Minnesota is known as the Bold North. We don't know for sure, but it's certainly possible. 

