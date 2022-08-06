D’Angelo Russell talks Rudy Gobert, his contract

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell made an appearance on The Dane Moore Podcast on Thursday and discussed everything from the acquisition of Rudy Gobert, his contract situation and expectations for the upcoming season.

Russell admitted that he didn’t see the Timberwolves making the trade for Gobert, who was acquired for five players and five first-round picks on July 1, but he also believes he can be a big help toward improving the Timberwolves' defense.

A three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert is expected to bring a presence at the rim, which Russell believes should make everyone better.

“I didn’t really see that coming, but I knew that’s what we kind of lacked [last year,]” Russell began. “Just throughout the season we had it but we could have been better in that aspect and when you add one of the best to do it at that position on our team, I think it just kind of puts a ‘sky’s the limit’ type of vibe around our team. We can answer from anywhere and I like that.”

Russell also believes some of the other moves such as signing Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers will help the Timberwolves next season. While he hasn’t watched the Timberwolves’ playoff loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, he cited how Brandon Clarke and other role players helped Memphis win games and hopes the same thing can happen for the Timberwolves.

“We have a mature team,” Russell said. “We have some adults on our team where it could be anybody’s night that gets us out of the mud when we really need it. It might be that [Anderson] put back that starts a five-game winning streak. We just need to know and trust it like ‘These are our guys and this is what we’re going to get with you.’ It’s just going to come with time.”

All of the excitement comes under the backdrop of a contract year for Russell. The 26-year-old is entering his final year and despite rumors of a potential trade, Russell sees it as an opportunity to advance his career whether it be in Minnesota or somewhere else.

“I just want to be where my feet are, simple as that,” Russell said. “I’m here now. Why not have an opportunity to take advantage of the position I’m in right now which is to either be here for a longer period of time or go elsewhere and try to do the same thing. I’m here now so I want to build here.

“We’ve seen the struggles at the lowest. We’ve seen progression as well. So now it’s time to continue to just work on that way of things. We’ve already had the excuses…I just want to see it and be a part of it.”

Russell also sang the praises of Anthony Edwards, who turned 21 on Friday, believing “the sky is the limit” entering next year.

“He’s a guy that’s going to talk his stuff, but he’s actually working too,” Russell said of Edwards. “…He’s a worker, man. That’s what people don’t really realize about him and he’s just young and enjoying it. It’s all raw and genuine energy….I think he’s going to have a big year…a huge year.”

All of this brings optimism to a team that has made the playoffs just twice over the past 18 seasons. Although Russell thinks the Western Conference could be wide open this year, he thinks that the excitement that is circulating around the team could be the difference heading into next season.

“I remember me calling the fans out and they answered,” Russel said. “I don’t want me to have to do that again this year….I think if we start with something like that from the first night we open the doors, it should be wrapped around the city trying to get [into the Target Center.]”

“The brand is about to go up and our team is excited and ready. We need our fans to be consistent with it every night.”