Skip to main content
Down 3 starters, Timberwolves leave OKC with a victory

Down 3 starters, Timberwolves leave OKC with a victory

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards was three assists shy of a triple-double and Naz Reid scored 28 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder despite Rudy Robert, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns all missing the game with injuries. 

Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin were also out with injuries, so the likes of Nathan Knight and Austin Rivers had to step up – and they didn't miss their chance. 

Rivers buried a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to give Minnesota a 111-07 lead and Minnesota held on for a 112-110 victory, snapping a three-game losing streak to end their five-game road trip. 

Rivers finished with 20 points and hit 4-of-5 3s. He started alongside Edwards, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Reid. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edwards had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. He had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the first half, acting as a distributor without a true point guard available due to injuries to Russell and McLaughlin. 

But it was the guys who are typically backups who shined brightest. 

Reid scored 28 points to go along with 9 rebounds. Rivers had 5 steals to go with his 20 points, and Knight, who had 13 points all season, scored all 10 of his points in the first half. Jaylen Nowell had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench. 

The victory gets the Wolves to 14-15 on the season. 

Gobert (ankle) and Russell (knee) were questionable for the game so it's unlikely that this miss much more time, if any. Minnesota is back in action Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.  

Related Articles

Austin Rivers
MN Timberwolves

Down 3 starters, Timberwolves leave OKC with a victory

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19563962
MN Vikings

'Man, he just keeps catching it': The role of toughness in Vikings receivers' success

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Joey Gallo
MN Twins

Reports: Twins sign strikeout-prone slugger Joey Gallo

By Joe Nelson
Adam Zimmer
MN Vikings

Ex-Vikings coach Adam Zimmer's cause of death confirmed

By Joe Nelson
Justin Turner
MN Twins

Latest rumors after Twins miss on Correa, Rodon

By Joe Nelson
Tyrell Terry
NBA News and Rumors

'Darkest times of my life': Tyrell Terry retires from NBA at 22

By Joe Nelson
Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

4 Vikings starters questionable for Colts game

By Joe Nelson
Power Rankings Template Social
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 15 power rankings

By Joe Nelson