NBA history suggests Anthony Edwards could be fined, suspended

How the NBA has handled anti-gay language and what it means for Anthony Edwards

The NBA has responded differently to homophobic language in the past involving Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Rajon Rondo.
© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Video of Anthony Edwards mocking a group of men with homophobic language could result in a fine and/or suspension from the NBA, based on the history of how the league has handled similar situations. 

Edwards issued an apology Sunday, saying he is "incredibly sorry" and "I was raised better than that!" The Timberwolves responded with a statement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly saying they are "disappointed in the language and actions" of Edwards and that the Timberwolves are committed to inclusivity. 

In 2021, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA and avoided suspension after actor Michael Rapoport revealed offensive messages sent to him by Durant. 

In 2015, the NBA suspended Rajon Rondo one game and fined him $25,000 after he repeatedly shouted gay slurs at reference Bill Kennedy, who is gay. 

In 2011, Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 when he shouted a gay slur at a referee. 

Chris Hine, the openly gay Timberwolves beat reporter for the Star Tribune, joined The Jon Krawczynski Show on Tuesday and described Edwards' actions as a "gut punch." 

"You never really know, right. That's one thing that this job – you've learned throughout doing this job – the people that we cover, sometimes you never quite know who they are or what attitudes they hold. You like to think that they're a certain way," Hine said. 

"There are people around Ant who are insistent that this is not who he is, that this was just a very dumb, immature mistake, but this is not reflective of who he is as a person. But that's on him going forward to prove that. He's gotta own this and learn from it."

The NBA announced that it is reviewing Edwards' video. 

