Illness put Karl-Anthony Towns in the hospital

Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis to join the Timberwolves a week after training camp began, finally ready to play basketball after an illness wound up putting him in the hospital.

"There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment. I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game, I love the game. I miss these guys," Towns said Monday, answering a question asking if he was worried that the mystery illness would cause him to miss training camp or the season.

Towns said he wasn't cleared to walk until Saturday.

The illness was not COVID, the team said last week.

It's unclear how long he was hospitalized, but his girlfriend Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram Sunday saying she took Towns to the hospital after her Sept. 23 birthday.

"... he's finally feeling better. I had to take him to the hospital when we got to Minnesota right after my birthday.. what a week.. excited to see what you do this season [Karl-Anthony Towns]."

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said last week that he was hopeful Towns would be able to begin some "low level" basketball work this week, and Towns was in the gym taking shots on Monday.

Dane Moore reported that Towns lost an estimated 19 pounds since last season, and it was noticeable when he took his shirt off on Monday.

"Karl-Anthony Towns said he's at the lowest weight of his career -- as both a product of his offseason workout plan and the illness he's been dealing. Towns said he's currently 231 pounds. Watching him shoot at practice today without a shirt on, I would have guessed less than 230," Moore reported.

How much weight he lost as a result of the illness is unknown, but losing weight in general might've been the game plan this summer since Towns will be guarding small, faster stretch forwards this season since protecting the rim will be the primary job of Rudy Gobert.

Finch confirmed Monday that neither Towns nor Gobert will play in Minnesota's preseason opener Tuesday at the Miami Heat.

Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1 steal per game last season. He signed a four-year, $224 million super max contract extension with the Wolves over the summer.

