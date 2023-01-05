Internet has fun with Wolves owner A-Rod 'shoveling' his driveway

The most recent winter storm to hit the Twin Cities metro has dropped some impressive snow totals but the most impressive feat of all may be that current Timberwolves celebrity co-owner Alex Rodriguez "shoveled" his massive driveway.

Now, clearly no sane person, let alone someone with A-Rod's wealth, would think shovel a foot of snow from a driveway that large is a good idea. But in an Instagram post, A-Rod stated: "First time shoveling my driveway… How’d I do?"

According to internet sleuths, he didn't.

Twitter user @SkolMemes pointed out the reflective plow sticks in the yard while @SoDakAustin zoomed in on the mound of snow behind A-Rod. You know, the kind of mound one would see if a plow came through not like the semi-evenly thrown snow you get when you shovel a driveway.

Fellow twitter user @W22PLR drew focus to A-Rod's (very nice) boots that seem rather untouched by the heavy, wet snow that blanketed the Twin Cities.

Former Wolves guard Patrick Beverley chimed in as well, saying, "Look like u haven't even started 😂"

Maybe as a response to all the internet sleuths or A-Rod posted video of himself "shoveling" his driveway as some sort of evidence. Let's just say his shoveling form is nowhere near as fundamentally sound as his baseball swing.

And if we're being really honest, it looks like he's just moving around the compacted snow from the plow that clearly took care of his driveway. Alas, we'll never know the truth.