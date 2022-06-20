It's NBA Draft week and here come the Timberwolves rumors

Wouldn't you know it that the NBA Draft is just four days away and the rumors have begun to fly, including a pretty big one about the Minnesota Timberwolves.

From Shams Charania of The Athletic: "The Timberwolves have discussed deals around veteran centers, including Atlanta’s Clint Capela, sources said."

Capela led the NBA in rebounding in 2020-21, which was his first season with the Atlanta Hawks after catching lob passes from James Harden in Houston for six seasons. This past season he started 73 games and averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 60% from the floor.

For a team that got killed in rebounding, Capela would be a massive upgrade on both ends of the floor while also allowing Karl-Anthony Towns to play the majority of his minutes at power forward.

Minnesota grabbed just 74.8% of defensive rebounds this past season, which ranked fourth worst in the NBA. Capela and Towns in the frontcourt would immediately improve that metric, while also bolstering a roster that was 11th in the league in offensive rebounding last season.

Capela, who has two years and $42 million left on his contract, is entering his ninth NBA season and is 28 years old.

How would the Timberwolves make the money work? One would think that Malik Beasley and the $15 million he's owed next season would have to be included. New Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly traded Beasley to Minnesota from Denver, so it wouldn't be shocking if he dealt him again.

Jarred Vanderbilt was also part of the trade package with Beasley to Minnesota, so would Connelly be willing to deal Beasley and Vanderbilt again, this time for Capela?

The NBA Draft is Thursday night and there could be plenty of fireworks.

Related: D'Angelo Russell reportedly being "shopped" by Timberwolves