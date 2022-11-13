Jefferson amazed by own catch, now thinking Super Bowl

Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's certainly in the mix.

Justin Jefferson's one-handed thievery in a gotta-have-it moment – the Vikings trailing 27-23 and facing a 4th-and-18 from their own 27-yard line – was single-handedly, both figuratively and literally, the only reason the Vikings had a chance to beat the Bills in one of the most memorable regular season games in NFL history.

As great as the game was, no play was bigger or better than Jefferson's catch.

"It happened right in front of me. One of the more remarkable catches I've ever seen. He's such a special, special player," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. "To show up time and time again when we needed him today, really lucky to have Justin and the plays he made today.

The catch had a putrid 28.8% chance to be caught, according to NextGen Stats.

Jefferson lit up the depleted Bills secondary with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. On Minnesota's overtime drive to take a 33-30 lead, Jefferson accounted for 56 of the 60 yards the Vikings gained. He had catches for 13 and 24 yards and drew a 19-yard pass interference penalty on 2nd-and-22.

But it's the one-handed grab that everyone is talking about, including Patrick Peterson, who said it happened right in front of him on the sideline.

"When he caught it, I saw him reach back and it had a little bit of Odell [Beckham Jr.] back in 2014 or whenever he made that crazy catch," Peterson said. "Justin did a great job of maintaining possession of the ball. What a great fourth down play. Big time players making big time plays throughout the entire game."

How'd he do it?

"God, honestly," Jefferson said. "Put my hand in the right position. Kirk giving me an attempt to go up and make a play for the team. I guess all of those strengthening the hand workouts kind of worked out."

Jefferson saw the replay after the game and was as stunned as everyone who saw it live.

"Just the way my body went up, him catching the ball in his hands and me taking it from him. The whole play was crazy," he said, then handing credit to the offensive line and Cousins.

Jefferson is up to 69 catches for 1,060 yards and four touchdowns this season. He's done that in nine games. Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins has played 10 games and leads the NFL with 78 receptions for 1,144 yards and four touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs, whom Jefferson says he's exchanging jerseys from Sunday's thriller, is now up to 72 catches for 985 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 12 grabs for 128 yards against his former team.

"It felt like it was unreal. It felt like a movie," Jefferson said of the game. "This means this is our season. For us to win out and go to the Super Bowl."

