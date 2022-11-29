Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Wolves game with leg injury

Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was helped off the court after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter of their game with the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The injury occurred when Towns was sprinting to the defensive side of the court in transition. After a few strides, Towns came up lame and favored his calf as he fell to the court.

Towns was helped off the court by his teammates and the Timberwolves later announced that he was out for the remainder of the game with a right calf strain.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday but the team is optimistic that he avoided a "substantial" lower leg injury.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch also said he had no clarity on Towns's injury after the game but also confirmed that he would be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Minnesota fell to 10-11 on the season after Monday's loss and will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

