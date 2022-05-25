KAT makes All-NBA Third Team, eligible for 'Supermax' extension

Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns makes All-NBA Third Team, eligible for 'Supermax' extension

The Timberwolves star is set to get paid this summer.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was selected to the Kia All-NBA Third Team on Tuesday afternoon, making him eligible to receive a 'Supermax' extension this offseason.

Towns had a monster season for the Timberwolves, putting up 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 41 percent on 3-pointers. The result was leading the Timberwolves to only their second playoff berth since the 2003-04 season and his first All-NBA selection since 2018.

Towns will also have the chance to get paid this summer. By making his second All-NBA team, he can now sign an extension worth 35 percent of the salary cap. If he didn't make the team, he would have been eligible for a deal worth 30 percent of the cap.

That's a massive amount of money, with Dane Moore noting that an extension for Towns could be worth $210.9 million over the next four seasons. That deal would be in addition to the $69.8 million due to Towns over the next two seasons and would pay him $280.7 million through the 2027-28 season.

Towns' potential extension will be one of the first decisions for new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. 

While Towns underwent several stem cell treatments and platelet-rich injections earlier this month, a new deal seems likely after Connelly worked with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic as POBO for the Denver Nuggets.

With Towns potentially in the fold for the majority of the decade, it should provide a steady foundation as the Timberwolves enter a new era.

