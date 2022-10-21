KAT posts photo of blood-stained uniform after Thunder win

Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns posts photo of blood-stained uniform after Thunder win

Either Towns or someone else had a rough opening night.
@karltowns via Instagram

This went through the grater mostly unnoticed Thursday, but Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns posted a photo of his blood-stained uniform following Minnesota's opening-night win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

It's unclear whose blood is on his uniform, but it's splattered from top to bottom. 

FfhviFkVEAUpVi2

At no point in the game was a player from either team noticeably bleeding, though one might argue the Wolves had to stop the bleeding when the Thunder went on a 27-5 run to turn a 16-point deficit into a six-point lead in a span of five minutes in the third quarter. 

Towns did take a hard fall when Lu Dort appeared to shove him during a fast break, though Towns stayed in the game. Dort was not called for a foul. 

Towns finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. 

Minnesota hosts the Utah Jazz Friday at 7:10 p.m. 

