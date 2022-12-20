Doncic, Kidd ejected as Wolves dominate Mavericks

Skip to main content

Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd ejected as Wolves dominate Mavericks

Reid and Edwards both post double-doubles in 116-106 Wolves win

Luka Doncic and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd were sent to the locker room with two minutes left in the third quarter but their night was done much earlier as the Timberwolves were routing the Mavs in Minneapolis. 

Doncic shot just 5-17 from the floor before his ejection in the Mavs’ 116-106 loss to the Wolves Monday night.

Anthony Edwards followed up his 37-point Sunday with a 27-point effort to go with 13 rebounds and 9 assists. With Rudy Gobert out, once again, Naz Reid exploded for 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Wolves secured their third consecutive victory.

The Mavs jumped out to an early lead, finishing the first quarter with a 30-21 lead but the Wolves got red hot in the second and never looked back. Minnesota finished the second quarter on a 21-5 run to head into halftime with 57-44 lead.

Austin Rivers went 3-4 from 3 as he scored 16 points in his fifth start of the season. He’s been hot from deep, hitting 11 of his last 15 3s. 

Minnesota and Dallas will play again Wednesday night at Target Center.

