Anthony Edwards 'looks like a monster' this offseason

Anthony Edwards looks like a "monster" in summer workouts. That's the word from the most respected Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer/columnist Jon Krawcyznski.

"I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have been around Ant, who have been in workouts with him and have seen him up close and seen the work he's putting in on his body, his game, on everything," Krawczynski began on his podcast, The Jon Krawczynski Show. "The reports have been pretty glowing."

One person who is really close to Ant just said, John just wait till you see him. Just wait. It sounds like he has really dedicated himself in this offseason, going into his third year which is kind of when stars make their leaps. And he's putting a lot into this," Krawczynski continued. "I think he's starting to understand the difference between working hard, what it is when you're a rookie and you're 20 years old and what it is when you're a veteran and you really want to become an elite player in this league."

And here comes the mouthwatering part of Jonny K's story: Ant looks like a monster.

"I've had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster. We will see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going," he said. "I have heard a lot of really rave reviews about how Ant is looking."

Like Krawczynski said in his podcast, it's easy to gush over 20-second clips of Edwards on the internet, but in the short videos on his Instagram he does look a little more muscular. Who knows what he's adding to his already expansive skillset, but when he reports to training camp in September he'll look a little different thanks to a fresh haircut.

Everything beyond the hair, that's the most exciting part about Year 3 of the Ant Man.