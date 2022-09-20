NBA fines Anthony Edwards for homophobic comment

The NBA has fined Anthony Edwards $40,000 for the offensive comments he made in a social media video earlier this month. Edwards did not receive a suspension.

Edwards issued an apology the day after the video was posted on Instagram, in which he referred to a group of men on the street as "queer a** [N-word]" and adding, "Look what the world done come to."

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!" Edwards said in his apology.

The Timberwolves condemned his remarks, but it wasn't until Tuesday when the NBA fined Edwards that he was formally punished. The fine falls somewhat in line with similar offensive comments made in the past by NBA players.

In 2021, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for offensive comments about sexuality. In 2015, the NBA suspended Rajon Rondo one game and fined him $25,000 after he repeatedly shouted gay slurs at reference Bill Kennedy, who is gay.

In 2011, Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 when he shouted a gay slur at a referee.

The Timberwolves report to training camp next week. The regular season begins Oct. 19 when the Wolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder.