Skip to main content
NBA fines Timberwolves Anthony Edwards for homophobic comment

NBA fines Timberwolves Anthony Edwards for homophobic comment

Edwards has not been suspended.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards has not been suspended.

The NBA has fined Anthony Edwards $40,000 for the offensive comments he made in a social media video earlier this month. Edwards did not receive a suspension. 

Edwards issued an apology the day after the video was posted on Instagram, in which he referred to a group of men on the street as "queer a** [N-word]" and adding, "Look what the world done come to."

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!" Edwards said in his apology. 

The Timberwolves condemned his remarks, but it wasn't until Tuesday when the NBA fined Edwards that he was formally punished. The fine falls somewhat in line with similar offensive comments made in the past by NBA players. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2021, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for offensive comments about sexuality. In 2015, the NBA suspended Rajon Rondo one game and fined him $25,000 after he repeatedly shouted gay slurs at reference Bill Kennedy, who is gay.

In 2011, Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 when he shouted a gay slur at a referee. 

The Timberwolves report to training camp next week. The regular season begins Oct. 19 when the Wolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Related Articles

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

NBA fines Anthony Edwards for homophobic comment

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Good Kirk, bad Kirk: Vikings' rollercoaster ride with Cousins continues

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

PFF grades show just how ugly Kirk Cousins, Vikings played

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19080026
MN Vikings

What cost the Vikings in Philly: execution or scheme?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Quez Watkins, Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Eagles

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19079319_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins, Vikings get rocked on Monday night in Philly

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 7.32.28 PM
MN Vikings

Watch: ABC gets Jesse Ventura for Monday Night Football hype video

By Adam Uren
BWR00064
MN Gophers

Minnesota teams claim 3 of the top-5 spots in men’s hockey poll

By Jonathan Harrison