Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face

What camera angles were the referees looking at when they overturned an offensive foul call against Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night?

In the first half, Jokic was called for foul after it appeared his elbow hit Minnesota's Naz Reid in the face. Even though the blow to the face knocked Reid to the floor, the refs reviewed the play and overturned to the call.

The camera angles shown on ESPN's broadcast made it look like Reid flopped. But the broadcast on Bally Sports made it very clear that Jokic's elbow caught Reid on the left side of his face. Here it is:

Reid was no worse for wear and he stayed in the game to finish with 17 points and three blocks on a night the Wolves were without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Denver beat the Timberwolves 122-118.

Jokic finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to continue his trek for a third straight MVP.