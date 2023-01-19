Skip to main content
New camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face

New camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face

Jokic was called for a foul before a replay review overturned the call.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jokic was called for a foul before a replay review overturned the call.

What camera angles were the referees looking at when they overturned an offensive foul call against Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night?

In the first half, Jokic was called for foul after it appeared his elbow hit Minnesota's Naz Reid in the face. Even though the blow to the face knocked Reid to the floor, the refs reviewed the play and overturned to the call. 

The camera angles shown on ESPN's broadcast made it look like Reid flopped. But the broadcast on Bally Sports made it very clear that Jokic's elbow caught Reid on the left side of his face. Here it is: 

Reid was no worse for wear and he stayed in the game to finish with 17 points and three blocks on a night the Wolves were without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denver beat the Timberwolves 122-118. 

Jokic finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to continue his trek for a third straight MVP. 

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic, Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19797491
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Was that the Vikings’ best shot at a Super Bowl?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Matt Dumba
MN Wild

Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina

By Joe Nelson
a652f45c-f7f9-4cf7-a589-23ef3237b66e_2020x1484
MN Vikings

Run it back or rebuild? That's still unclear after Vikings' end-of-year press conference

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Nikola Jokic
MN Timberwolves

Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets' rally over Timberwolves

By Chris Schad
Nikola Jokic / Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Watch: Refs overturn Nikola Jokic's elbow on Naz Reid

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19797991
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: The joy, success and disappointment of the 2022 Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings expect Cousins to return, have had initial talks with Jefferson

By Jonathan Harrison