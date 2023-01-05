Pat Bev impersonates Giannis in great Timberwolves story

Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley impersonates Giannis Antetokounmpo in great Timberwolves story

Patrick Beverley impersonates Giannis Antetokounmpo in great Timberwolves story

Pat Bev told a story about his interaction with Giannis before a game in Minnesota.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Bev told a story about his interaction with Giannis before a game in Minnesota.

Patrick Beverley has one of the best Giannis Antetokounmpo impressions you'll ever witness and he let it loose on the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

Beverley, in his first year with the Lakers, told a story about the Timberwolves hosting the Bucks in Minneapolis last season. Beverley was pumped to face the Greek Freak and was upset when he found up Giannis wasn't playing that night.  

"I'm furious now. Why the f*** he ain't playing," Beverley said. 

"Go out to do my normal shoot-around before the game and see his brother. I'm like, 'What's up? Your brother ducking smoke?'"

He didn't say which of the Antetokounmpo brothers who play for the Bucks he was talking to, be it Thanasis or Alex, but they laughed about it and then Beverley got his workout in and left the court. 

"I'm walking out. Giannis is walking out the locker room to the court," Beverley explained.

"Greek, what up G?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Never duck smoke, Pat. Never, never duck smoke," Giannis said, according to Beverley who told the story in his best Giannis impersonation. 

"I said why the f*** you ain't playing, Greek?" Beverley recalled saying. 

"I was in the back eating pasta," Giannis allegedly said. "But never duck smoke, Pat. Never, never. I like you, Pat. You want to win championship? I like you. You come to Milkwaukee, Pat. I like you."

"I'm like 'f*** that,'" Beverley responded. "You come to Minnesota."

"No, no, no, no. Never come here, Pat," Giannis said. "But hey, I like you."

"Then he walked off," Beverley concluded. 

Related: What's going on with D'Angelo Russell on social media?

Related: Internet has fun with Wolves co-owner A-Rod 'shoveling' his driveway

Related Articles

Giannis Antetokounmpo
MN Timberwolves

Pat Bev impersonates Giannis in great Timberwolves story

By Joe Nelson
Jose Miranda
MN Twins

It's time for the Twins to embrace a youth movement

By Chris Schad
Khyiris Tonga
MN Vikings

Vikings defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga is on a mission

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
arod
MN Timberwolves

Internet has fun with Wolves owner A-Rod 'shoveling' his driveway

By Jonathan Harrison
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, fills the highlight reel in Wild's win over Lightning

By Chris Schad
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards's takeover continues in win over Trail Blazers

By Chris Schad
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

What's going on with D'Angelo Russell on social media?

By Joe Nelson
Brian O'Neill
MN Vikings

Vikings' Brian O'Neill also suffered partially torn Achilles

By Joe Nelson