Pat Bev impersonates Giannis in great Timberwolves story

Patrick Beverley has one of the best Giannis Antetokounmpo impressions you'll ever witness and he let it loose on the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

Beverley, in his first year with the Lakers, told a story about the Timberwolves hosting the Bucks in Minneapolis last season. Beverley was pumped to face the Greek Freak and was upset when he found up Giannis wasn't playing that night.

"I'm furious now. Why the f*** he ain't playing," Beverley said.

"Go out to do my normal shoot-around before the game and see his brother. I'm like, 'What's up? Your brother ducking smoke?'"

He didn't say which of the Antetokounmpo brothers who play for the Bucks he was talking to, be it Thanasis or Alex, but they laughed about it and then Beverley got his workout in and left the court.

"I'm walking out. Giannis is walking out the locker room to the court," Beverley explained.

"Greek, what up G?"

"Never duck smoke, Pat. Never, never duck smoke," Giannis said, according to Beverley who told the story in his best Giannis impersonation.

"I said why the f*** you ain't playing, Greek?" Beverley recalled saying.

"I was in the back eating pasta," Giannis allegedly said. "But never duck smoke, Pat. Never, never. I like you, Pat. You want to win championship? I like you. You come to Milkwaukee, Pat. I like you."

"I'm like 'f*** that,'" Beverley responded. "You come to Minnesota."

"No, no, no, no. Never come here, Pat," Giannis said. "But hey, I like you."

"Then he walked off," Beverley concluded.

Related: What's going on with D'Angelo Russell on social media?

Related: Internet has fun with Wolves co-owner A-Rod 'shoveling' his driveway