Refs miss most obvious traveling call ever in Wolves-Rockets game

Jalen Green took four steps without dribbling the ball and wasn't called for a traveling violation during the final seconds of the Houston Rockets' 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

After Rudy Gobert's dunk cut Houston's lead to 116-112 with 12 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the Rockets inbounded the ball to Green out of a timeout and the young star took four steps and erased 1.9 seconds off the clock before Austin Rivers was called for a foul.

In the replay, you can see Rivers point at Green's feet as everyone but the officials seemed to see Green travel. Instead, Green made one of two free throws to effectively put the game out of reach.

Had Green, who scored 41 points in the game, been called for a travel, the Timberwolves would've had the ball, down by four, with a chance to cut the deficit to one or two points with time left on the clock.

