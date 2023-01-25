Skip to main content

Report: Brooklyn Nets interested in Timberwolves' Naz Reid

The Clippers, Nuggets and Nets have all reportedly expressed interest in Naz Reid.
There are now at least three teams that, according to reports, have expressed interest in trading for Minnesota Timberwolves backup center Naz Reid. 

On Monday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets have shown interest in Reid. On Tuesday, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor added the Brooklyn Nets to the rumor mill. 

"I’ve heard from league sources that the Nets have also inquired about Reid, so there would be competition for him if Minnesota chose to move him, though the price for the upcoming free agent wouldn’t be significant," O'Connor wrote

Reid is averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7% from the field in 17.9 minutes. He's flashed an array of skills on the offensive end while posting a better block percentage than all-world defender Rudy Gobert has this season. 

It's unclear what the Nets could offer Minnesota, who needs wing defenders along with a strong argument for point guard depth. 

Brooklyn doesn't have much to offer on those fronts – at least not to the point where they wouldn't haven't to eat a ton of salary – and the only draft picks they have are two first-rounders this summer, no picks in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025. Reid probably isn't going to net a first-round pick, so anything draft capital would be down the road. 

Whatever the case, the market for Reid appears to be heating up. 

