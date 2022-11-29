Report: Injury to sideline Karl-Anthony Towns 4-6 weeks

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be out the next 4-6 weeks after suffering a right calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Towns fell to the court and grabbed his right calf with 5:25 left to go in the third quarter of Minnesota's blowout loss to the Washington Wizards Monday night. He reportedly underwent an MRI Tuesday and Wojnarowski says Towns should make a full recovery and return "sometime in January."

The Timberwolves haven't confirmed a definite timetable for his return, only saying Towns will be "reassessed in several weeks."

Six weeks from Tuesday is January 10. Minnesota plays 20 games between now and then, so they'll have their work cut out for them to stay in the playoff race without one of their best players, though they should have him back for the second half of the season assuming there are no setbacks.

This is a developing story.