Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax extension with Timberwolves

Skip to main content
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to four-year, $224 million supermax extension with Timberwolves

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to four-year, $224 million supermax extension with Timberwolves

Towns is set to earn nearly $295 million over the next six seasons.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Towns is set to earn nearly $295 million over the next six seasons.

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to terms on a four-year supermax extension with Karl-Anthony Towns late on Thursday night, which will give him the opportunity to finish his career with the franchise.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Towns' new deal is worth roughly $224 million and won't kick in until after the 2023-24 season. With $68.9 million and two years remaining on his current deal, Towns will make just under $295 million over the next six seasons.

That's money well spent for the Timberwolves, as Towns is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and most importantly, made the All-NBA Third Team, which made him eligible for the supermax extension.

While the Timberwolves made the playoffs for just the second time since 2003-04, Towns disappeared at times during their series with the Memphis Grizzlies, but there are signs that his best play is ahead of him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The arrival of Anthony Edwards gives Towns a running mate he hasn't had to this point in his career and Chris Finch is an offensive mastermind, who helped Towns become more efficient last season. 

With Tim Connelly becoming the new president of basketball operations earlier this month, the Timberwolves have a sense of stability Towns has never had during his seven-year career.

It sets up for an interesting offseason where the Timberwolves will look to go from surprise upstart to perennial Western Conference contender.

Related Articles

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax extension with Timberwolves

By Chris Schadjust now
Kyle Anderson
MN Timberwolves

Report: Kyle Anderson agrees to two-year deal with Timberwolves

By Chris Schad9 hours ago
USATSI_18617928_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Bullpen debacle continues as Guardians walk-off Twins again

By Joe Nelson13 hours ago
USCUCLALogos
MN Gophers

Reports: UCLA, USC in talks to leave PAC-12 for Big Ten

By Tommy Wiita15 hours ago
Jharel Cotton
MN Twins

4 bullpen failures in 7 games costs Twins 8 games in standings

By Joe Nelson20 hours ago
20211010_Vikings_Lions_REG05_1093
MN Vikings

Overhaul and long-term potential: The timeline of every Vikings position

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider21 hours ago
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Twins bullpen makes 3-run lead disappear, Guardians win in extra innings

By Chris SchadJun 29, 2022
Dejounte Murray
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves lose out on the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes

By Chris SchadJun 29, 2022