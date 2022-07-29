Skip to main content
Report: Timberwolves sign forward Eric Paschall

The 6'6'' forward will provide depth in Minnesota.
© Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent power forward Eric Paschall, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

And as if it was necessary to confirm a Woj report, here's Paschall tweeting a GIF of Vikings star Justin Jefferson doing "The Griddy" dance. 

Paschall, 26, is entering his fourth year in the NBA after being taken by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft after starring at Villanova. He played last season in Utah. 

One thing of interest about Paschall is that he's become a better 3-point shooter every year in the league, going from 28% as a rookie to 33% in 2020-21 and 37% last season (40 of 108 attempts). 

