Timberwolves' Taurean Prince arrested in Florida

This is a developing story.
Miami Dade County Jail

Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in Florida.

Jail records from Miami-Dade County show that the 28-year-old was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. on a "fugitive warrant out of state extradite."

The news was first reported by South Florida-based Fox Sports 640 talkshow host Andy Slater, who says Prince was taken into custody at Miami International Airport Thursday evening, with the outstanding warrant believed to be from Texas.

Prince is a native of Texas. He was born in San Marcos but grew up in San Antonio.

He was back in Texas last week, with News 4SA reporting he helped organize a "Back 2 the Block Event" at a YMCA in San Antonio, during which local children were given back to school supplies.

Bring Me The Sports has reached out to the Timberwolves for comment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details emerge.

