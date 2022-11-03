Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards questionable for Bucks game with illness

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be without one or both of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert when they take on the Bucks in Milwaukee Friday night.

The Timberwolves provided an injury update ahead of the 9 p.m. game, listing both players as questionable with illness.

No further details were provided as to the nature of the illnesses, but Timberwolves insider Dane Moore notes that Gobert didn't practice on Thursday.

Gobert and Edwards are part of a starting five that has struggled at the start of the season.

Since the start of the season, the Wolves have been getting better performances from their bench players than their starters, though Edwards is still one of the team's X-factors when it comes to lineup combos.

But losing Gobert's defensive and rebounding abilities could be bad news as the Wolves face the Bucks, and a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo.