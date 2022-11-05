Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert enters COVID protocols, will miss Rockets game

It will be the first game missed for Gobert since joining the Wolves.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves will be without Rudy Gobert Saturday night against the Houston Rockets after he entered the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to "illness," but was ultimately able to play.

Anthony Edwards was also listed as questionable with illness Friday night. He has no designation ahead of the Houston game.

Gobert will miss the second game of the Wolves back-to-back at Target Center. Gobert scored 7 points and hauled in 13 rebounds in the Wolves loss to the Bucks.

It will be the first game Gobert has missed since joining the Wolves in the offseason. The 30-year-old center has averaged 12.6 points and and a league leading 13.9 rebounds for the Wolves this season.

Under NBA rules, he must give two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart while not showing symptoms before he can return.

Gobert has famous form when it comes to COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, Gobert went out of his way to jokingly touch every media microphone in the press conference room while he was at the Utah Jazz.

Days later he tested positive for COVID-19, contributing to the decision to shut down the NBA season in mid-March.

