Taurean Prince arrest warrant was for THC oil, marijuana possession

Bring Me The News has confirmed that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested in South Florida on a warrant out of Texas stemming from a May traffic stop in which he was found in possession of THC oil, which is an illegal substance in Texas.

Tim Ciesco of the Arlington Police Department told Bring Me The News that Prince was initially arrested following a May 19, 2022 traffic stop in Arlington. The officer who stopped Prince did so because he was allegedly driving a vehicle with expired registration.

Miami Dade County Jail

"During the traffic stop, Mr. Prince indicated he had two handguns in the car with him. For his safety and the safety of the officer, Mr. Prince was asked to get out of the vehicle so the officer could safely retrieve the handguns. Mr. Prince complied," Ciesco said.

As the officer gathered the handguns, "he saw what appeared to be a vape pen with THC oil in the car." Ciesco continued in a written statement. A probable cause search of Prince's vehicle was carried out, leading to the discovery of a canister of marijuana.

Texas law prohibits anyone from carrying a gun while engaging in a criminal offense, which in this case was Prince's possession of THC oil and less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The warrant for Prince's arrest was issued more than three months after the traffic stop because the substances taken from his vehicle underwent lab testing for confirmation, which "just recently came back," Ciesco said.

Jail records from Miami-Dade County show that Prince was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on a "fugitive warrant out of state extradite," with reports out of South Florida saying Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport.

"We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information," the Timberwolves said in a statement.

Prince, a Texas native, was back in Texas last week reportedly helping organize a "Back 2 the Block Event" at a YMCA in San Antonio, during which local children were given back to school supplies.

Related: Anthony Edwards "looks like a monster" this offseason

Related: KAT says he and Ant need to play at a "Shaq and Kobe" level

Get more Minnesota sports on our YouTube channel