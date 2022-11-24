Skip to main content
Taurean Prince injures shoulder, Wolves beat Pacers

Prince left Wednesday's game with right shoulder irritation.
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday but may have lost Taurean Prince due to a shoulder injury.

Prince had four points on the night and shot 2-for-5 from the floor but was declared out of the game due to right shoulder irritation in the fourth quarter. 

Before his departure, Prince was part of a dominant first quarter for the Timberwolves, executing a beautiful coast-to-coast basket to help Minnesota build a 17-point lead.

While Kyle Anderson (seven points, seven rebounds) also had a strong performance off the bench, Wednesday's win was about the starters. All five starters scored in double figures including Rudy Gobert, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns also chipped in with a team-high 23 points and seven boards while Anthony Edwards scored 19 points, Jaden McDaniels had 18 points and D'Angelo Russell had 15 points and 11 assists.

Myles Turner had 31 points and seven rebounds and the Pacers knocked down 16 3-pointers on the night but Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield shot just 9-for-31 combined to help the Timberwolves pull away in the fourth quarter.

The win is the fifth straight for the Timberwolves, who will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday afternoon.

