Thursday is Minnesota Timberwolves day on NBA TV

KG and Marbury against Tim Duncan and the Spurs from 1998.
© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Need a Timberwolves fix? We're only about two weeks from the start of NBA training camps and NBA TV is replaying some of most memorable games for each team in its "30 Teams In 30 Days" series, and Thursday is all about the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

It starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with a replay of Minnesota's Nov. 27, 2021 game against the Philadelphia 76ers. That was a double-overtime thriller that saw D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combine for 82 points. 

At 1 p.m., they'll replay a "Hardwood Classic" from Feb. 24, 1998 when Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury battled Tim Duncan and the Spurs. Minnesota's starting lineup that game: 

  • Stephon Marbury
  • Terry Porter
  • Sam Mitchell
  • Kevin Garnett
  • Stanley Roberts. 

At 3:30 p.m. it'll be a replay of the Game 7 Western Conference Semifinal classic featuring Garnett, Sam Cassel and Latrell Sprewell against Chris Webber, Mike Bibby and the Kings. Wally Szczerbiak was the sixth man on that Wolves team. 

Another Wolves-Spurs replay happens at 5:30 p.m., with this one dating back to last March when KAT scored 60 points in a 149-139 Timberwolves victory. 

And the focus on the Timberwolves wraps up with a 7:30 p.m. replay of the 2022 Western Conference play-in game between Minnesota and the Clippers. 

