Timberwolves announce Jedidiah Jones as new PA announcer

With high expectations, fans will flock to Target Center to see the Minnesota Timberwolves this year. Once they arrive, they'll hear a different voice than they have the past couple of seasons.

The Timberwolves announced that Jedidiah Jones will serve as the team's new PA announcer and will replace Shawn Parker after he left the position for personal reasons last July.

A Minneapolis native and Minneapolis North graduate, Jones spent time at KMOJ and Jazz 88. He made his debut during the team's fan fest on Saturday and will work at all 41 home games this year.

"I want to congratulate Jedidiah on becoming my successor," Parker said in a comment on LinkedIn. "I have talked to him and I know that the Target Center microphone is in good hands. I wish you all the success in the world. It’s your show now!"

The Timberwolves will have a different soundtrack across the board this season as Michael Grady replaced Dave Benz as the team's play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports North.