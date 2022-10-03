Skip to main content
Timberwolves announce Jedidiah Jones as new PA announcer

Timberwolves announce Jedidiah Jones as new PA announcer

Jones replaces Shawn Parker, who stepped down earlier this year.

LinkedIn

Jones replaces Shawn Parker, who stepped down earlier this year.

With high expectations, fans will flock to Target Center to see the Minnesota Timberwolves this year. Once they arrive, they'll hear a different voice than they have the past couple of seasons.

The Timberwolves announced that Jedidiah Jones will serve as the team's new PA announcer and will replace Shawn Parker after he left the position for personal reasons last July.

A Minneapolis native and Minneapolis North graduate, Jones spent time at KMOJ and Jazz 88. He made his debut during the team's fan fest on Saturday and will work at all 41 home games this year.

"I want to congratulate Jedidiah on becoming my successor," Parker said in a comment on LinkedIn. "I have talked to him and I know that the Target Center microphone is in good hands. I wish you all the success in the world. It’s your show now!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Timberwolves will have a different soundtrack across the board this season as Michael Grady replaced Dave Benz as the team's play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports North.

Related Articles

Jeddiah Jones
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves announce Jedidiah Jones as new PA announcer

By Chris Schad
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Saints

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings beat Saints on game-ending double-doink miss

By Joe Nelson
FeEhlavXEAISUAQ
MN Vikings

Vikings' Lewis Cine taken to hospital after serious leg injury

By Joe Nelson
Alvin Kamara
MN Vikings

Alvin Kamara out as Vikings face shorthanded Saints

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19155854_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

5 things that stood out in the Gophers' loss to Purdue

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19155851
MN Gophers

Purdue shocks Gophers, handing them first loss of season

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19119513_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

The 'oh s---' moments that separate Vikings tackle Brian O'Neill

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider