Timberwolves blown out by Damian Lillard and the Blazers

It was the Damian Lillard show Monday night as the Wolves, for the second consecutive game, lost to the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Lillard went 11-of-17 from 3, matching his career high for makes, as he torched the Timberwolves for 38 points, 27 in the first half.

The Wolves, having not led once in the game, cut the deficit 10 with 4:37 left in the third. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups called a timeout to halt a Wolves 8-0 run and Portland came out of the timeout and opened up a 24-point lead over the next 3 minutes, 20 seconds.

With the game firmly out of reach in the fourth quarter the Blazers rested Lillard but that wasn't an issue as the Wolves could only pull within 19 in the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 of the Wolves 37 rebounds while going 8-of-13 for 16 points.

Anthony Edwards struggled, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 23 points and eight assists.

Minnesota continues their road trip Wednesday night in Los Angeles when they take on the Clippers.

Note: The Wolves are 3-3 since Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain that will keep him out until mid-January.