Timberwolves have the biggest starting lineup in the West

If size matters, the Minnesota Timberwolves have more of it in their starting lineup than any team in the Western Conference. OK, maybe size doesn't matter. Just ask the Golden State Warriors, one of the smallest starting fives in the league who won another NBA title last season.

But the Wolves do have the biggest starting lineup in the Western Conference, headlined by 7-footers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. And then there's 6'9'' Jaden McDaniels, who told The Athletic a few weeks ago that he's more like 6'10'' or 6'11'' with shoes on.

Minnesota is the only team in the West with a pair of 7-footers in the starting lineup, and one of only two teams with three starters at 6'9'' or taller. The other is the Utah Jazz, who roll out a pair of 6'1'' guards compared to Minnesota's 6'4'' duo of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

The only team in the East that comes close to Minnesota's height is Orlando, who is expected to start a trio of 6'10'' players in Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner. They could go even bigger if they put 7' Mo Bamba or 7'2'' Bol Bol in the starting five.

Here's a closer look at the projected starters and heights of teams in the West.

Minnesota Timberwolves – 6'7'' average height

D'Angelo Russell: 6'4'' 76 Anthony Edwards: 6'4'' 76 Jaden McDaniels: 6'9'' 81 Karl-Anthony Towns: 7' 84 Rudy Gobert: 7'1'' 85

New Orleans Pelicans – 6'5'' average height

CJ McCollum: 6'3'' Brandon Ingram: 6'8'' Herbert Jones: 6'7'' Zion Williams: 6'6'' Jonas Valanciunas: 6'11''

Dallas Mavericks – 6'6'' average height

Luka Doncic: 6'7'' Tim Hardaway Jr.: 6'5'' Reggie Bullock: 6'6'' Dorian Finney-Smith: 6'7'' JaVale McGee: 7'

Denver Nuggets – 6'6'' average height

Jamal Murray: 6'4'' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 6'5'' Michael Porter Jr.: 6'10'' Aaron Gordon: 6'8'' Nikola Jokic: 6'11''

Golden State Warriors – 6'5'' average height

Steph Curry: 6'2'' Klay Thompson: 6'6'' Andrew Wiggins: 6'7'' Draymond Green: 6'6'' Kevin Looney: 6'9''

Houston Rockets – 6'5'' average height

Kevin Porter Jr.: 6'4'' Jalen Green: 6'4'' Eric Gordon: 6'3'' Jabari Smith Jr.: 6'11'' Alperen Sengun: 6'11''

Los Angeles Clippers – 6'6'' average height

Reggie Jackson: 6'2'' Paul George: 6'8'' Kawhi Leonard: 6'7'' Marcus Morris: 6'8'' Ivica Zubac: 7'

Los Angeles Lakers – 6'4'' average height

Russell Westbrook: 6'3'' Patrick Beverley: 6'1'' Lonnie Walker IV: 6'4'' LeBron James: 6'9'' Anthony Davis: 6'11''

Memphis Grizzlies – 6'5'' average height

Ja Morant: 6'3'' Desmond Bane: 6'5'' Dillon Brooks: 6'7'' Santi Aldama: 6'11'' Steven Adams: 6'11''

Phoenix Suns – 6'5'' average height

Chris Paul: 6' Devin Booker: 6'5'' Mikal Bridges: 6'6'' Cameron Johnson: 6'8'' Deandre Ayton: 6'11''

Portland Trail Blazers – 6'5'' average height

Damian Lillard: 6'2'' Anfernee Simons: 6'3'' Josh Hart: 6'5'' Jerami Grant: 6'8'' Jusuf Nurkic: 6'11''

Sacramento Kings – 6'6'' average height

De'Aaron Fox: 6'3'' Kevin Huerter: 6'7'' Harrison Barnes: 6'8'' Keegan Murray: 6'8'' Domantas Sabonis: 6'11''

San Antonio Spurs – 6'5'' average height

Tre Jones: 6'1'' Devin Vassell: 6'5'' Jeremy Sochan: 6'8'' Keldon Johnson: 6'5'' Jakob Poeltl: 7'1''

Oklahoma City Thunder – 6'6'' average height

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 6'6'' Josh Giddey: 6'8'' Luguentz Dort: 6'4'' Aleksej Pokusevski: 7' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 6'8''

Utah Jazz – 6'5'' average height

Mike Conley: 6'1'' Collin Sexton: 6'1'' Lauri Markkanen: 6'11'' Jarred Vanderbilt: 6'9'' Kelly Olynyk: 6'11''

Related: Possible Timberwolves lineup combinations

Related: 5 bold predictions for the 2022-23 Minnesota Timberwolves