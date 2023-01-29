Wolves keep rolling on hot night from Edwards, Russell

D'Lo lit it up in the first half and Ant took over in the second half.

D'Angelo Russell hit seven 3s in the first half and Anthony Edwards erupted in the second half as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 117-110 Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Russell was perfect in the first half, hitting all eight of his shots including seven from 3-point range. His 23 first-half points led Minnesota and paved the path for Edwards to explode with 16 points in the third quarter en route to a game-high 34.

Edwards put the nail in the coffin with a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, pulling up and hitting over Keegan Murray for the 117-110 lead.

Russell finished with 25 points. He was 8-of-8 shooting in the first half and 0-of-6 in the second half. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Jaden McDaniels added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The victory puts Minnesota (27-25) two games over .500 for the first time since they were 10-8 on Nov. 23. They can keep the streak going when the host the Kings again on Monday night.

The Wolves have now won five of their last six, the last three against Western Conference contenders New Orleans, Memphis and Sacramento.