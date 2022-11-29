Wolves lose KAT, get routed by Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered insult to injury on Monday night as Kristaps Porzingis had a massive first half and Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain in a 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Towns went down as he sprinted to the defensive end during the third quarter. After a few strides, Towns crumpled to the floor and favored his right calf before being helped to the locker room by his teammates.

Prior to KAT's departure, Porzingis blew the game open by scoring 29 points in the first half. His performance saw him shoot 6-for-8 from 3-point range and was the third-highest point total this season behind Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

The Timberwolves tried to get back into the game and cut the lead down to six points midway through the third quarter but Towns's injury took the wind out of their sails. Porzingis finished with 41 points on the night while Kyle Kuzma flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Bradley Beal had 22 points and five assists.

Anthony Edwards had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves while Jaylen Nowell had 23 points and five rebounds. Rudy Gobert also had 19 points and seven assists and D'Angelo Russell had 17 points and five assists.

The Timberwolves fell to 10-11 with the loss and will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.