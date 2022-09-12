Timberwolves respond to Ant’s offensive social media post

The Minnesota Timberwolves have issued a statement regarding offensive comments by Anthony Edwards on his Instagram account last weekend.

The incident occurred last weekend when Edwards made offensive comments toward a group of men in a now-deleted video.

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

Edwards apologized for his comments on social media on Sunday.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

The 21-year-old is entering his third season in the NBA with the Timberwolves.